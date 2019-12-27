Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons recently plead guilty in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Vincent Sterling, 38, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Access Denice Fraud, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor. Sterling will be sentenced on Feb. 20, 2020, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer John Hennessy of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Sterling for the offense on July 26, 2019. Trooper Adam Thomas of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Sterling following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on Oct. 8, 2019.
Rosemary Scholes, 52, Sayre, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Scholes will be sentenced on Dec. 16, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Dalton Spencer of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Scholes for the offense on Aug. 19, 2019.
James Gasparro, 53, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of flight to avoid apprehension, a felony of the third degree, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, misdemeanors of the second degree. Gasparro will be sentenced on a later date following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Garrett Smith of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Gasparro for the offense on July 7, 2019.
David Gervasi, 29, Scranton, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Gervasi will be sentenced on Dec. 16, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Gerbasi following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wyalusing Borough on Dec. 23, 2018.
Christopher Anderson, 40, Waverly, New York, entered a plea of guilty to the offense on driving under the influence, a misdemeanor. Anderson will be sentenced on a later date, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Justin Walton of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Anderson following investigation of an incident that occurred in Monroe Township on Aug. 12, 2019.
Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons were recently accepted into the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) program in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Victoria Dietrich, 23, Fleetwood, charged with the offense of theft, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of 12 months. While on probation, Dietrich will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Dietrich must perform 24 hours community service, and pay restitution in the amount of $3,053.40. Trooper Robert Phillips of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Dietrich for an offense on March 21, 2019 in Wysox Township.
Richard Daub Jr, 58, Hause deGrace, Maryland, charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of nine months. While on probation Daub will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Daub must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact Panel and he will lose his Pennsylvania driving privilege for 60 days. Trooper Blade Bernosky of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Daub for an offense on Aug. 24, 2019, in North Towanda Township.
Patricia Jochum, 49, Warren Center, charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of nine months. While on probation Jochum will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally Jochum must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact Panel and she will lose her Pennsylvania driving privilege for 30 days. Trooper Paul Narcuis of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Jochum for an offense on Sept. 20, 2019, in Warren Township.
