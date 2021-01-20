The Bradford County Commissioners recognized local law enforcement through a proclamation retroactively recognizing Jan. 9 as Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.
Sheriff C.J. Walters helped commissioners present the proclamation to the public during their meeting last Thursday, which recognized the county’s “dedicated law enforcement professionals who, day after day, safeguard our families and communities, enforce the rule of law, and respond in times of crisis.”
“It’s a tremendous challenge,” Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller said, while personally expressing his gratitude to local law enforcement. “They put their lives on the line for us each day. Their families as well experience the challenges as they respond to the call of duty.”
Commissioners Doug McLinko and John Sullivan also shared their thanks to law enforcement.
“I proudly have a support the police sign in my yard, which I’ve had for a long time,” McLinko added.
Walters thanked the commissioners for their support in the past and in the future.
