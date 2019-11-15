OWEGO — After approving a $10 million endeavor to upgrade the county’s emergency radio communication system on Tuesday, Tioga County Legislators subsequently approved an additional $1 surcharge on all cell phones.
“This is part of the plan for paying for 911 upgrades — increasing wireless phone charge by $1” explained Legislative Chairwoman Marte Sauerbrey in a work session last week.
“We’re not sure how much it would raise,” she added.
“It’s just the mobile phones and not any land lines — it’s half of what Broome has been approved to do, and they’re also doing the land lines in the county,” said Legislator Dennis Mullen. “This is going to give us the ability to get the software and records management side done in concert with the criminal justice reform.”
“If we don’t, its going to be a nightmare,” Mullen continued. “It’s a complete 180 in the way things have been done.”
“We are asking for a lot less than even Broome County is asking,” he said. “I think that’s reasonable.”
Following Tuesday’s approval, the request to increase the surcharge will go to the state.
If approved, the legislature will have to pass a local law, which would include the obligatory public hearing for input.
“This is just permission to ask the state,” noted county attorney Peter DeWind.
“The state has $1.20 (surcharge) right now on all cell phones, and county has 30 cents,” said county Budget Officer Rita Hollenbeck. “The state is collecting the 30 cents. Before they pass it on to the county, they take out 3 percent.”
The total right now is $1.50 and will jump up to $2.50, she continued.
“So, the state would collect the $1.30 and pass on the rest to the county after the 3 percent is taken out,” Hollenbeck said.
The law would have a sunset clause, requiring it to go up for review in 10 years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.