TOWANDA — A Towanda woman is heading to state prison after being sentenced for her role in a brutal case of child abuse that occurred in Rome Borough last July.
Shyann Marie Hills, 23, was sentenced to 24 to 108 months in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility on Monday afternoon in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas. Hills had pleaded guilty to two counts of endangering the welfare of children, a third-degree felony back in May.
The new sentence will be consecutive to a three to 18-month sentence that was imposed in April for drug and tampering offenses she committed in 2017. The total sentence will be 27 to 126 months in state prison.
Hills was originally charged in relation to the abuse of two children at a Crimson Maple Drive residence in Rome Borough that were put in Hills’ care.
Hills and 22-year-old Jakayo Scott Frye, who was sentenced to two to nine years in prison in March, had been tasked with watching the two victims — a 9-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy — and two other children while the victims’ mother took a six-day trip to North Carolina, according to information filed by the Pennsylvania State Police following their investigation.
The children’s mother discovered bruising all over the children’s bodies after picking them up, police added, noting that the girl had a difficult time speaking and that her ears were extremely swollen and red.
Interviews conducted at the Children’s Advocacy Center with all of the children at the home revealed identical stories of the two children’s abuse, according to police. Frye and Hills struck both children with their hands and other objects, including a metal pipe and the girl getting her face slammed into a refrigerator while forcing the other two children to do the same. Frye threatened all of them that he “would hunt them down” if they told anyone.
Other abuse consisted of forcing the children to hold certain positions, according to court documents. In one case, the girl was forced to hold five-gallon water jugs over her head while Frye and Hills hit her. In another situation, she was forced into a plank position over nails that would impale her if she fell. The boy passed out while in a pushup position with Frye stepping on his back.
Both victims were not allowed to use the bathroom, which resulted in the girl urinating through her clothes and being forced to lick it off of the floor. She was also forced to drink dog urine out of a straw.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.