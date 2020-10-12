Tioga County reported 88 active cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, according to a press release from Legislative Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey.
There have been a total of 358 cases of coronavirus in the county, and 243 people have recovered.
The death toll related to COVID-19 in Tioga County is now 27, and 395 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Chemung County has reported 738 cases of coronavirus, 190 of which are active.
Nine people are currently hospitalized with coronavirus complications, and 540 people have recovered.
Over 475,000 people in New York have tested positive for coronavirus, and nearly 33,000 have died.
In Pennsylvania, Bradford County has seen a total of 297 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the State Department of Health.
The county has also reported 39 probable cases.
The transmission rate in Bradford County has been deemed “substantial” by the Department of Health.
The Sayre Zip Code (18840) has the most cases in the county, with 76.
There have also been 15 cases in Athens, 23 in Gillett, 15 in Ulster, seven in Rome and six in Milan.
In other parts of the county, Troy has seen a total of 49 cases, and Canton has seen 32. Towanda has reported 29 total cases.
The Department of Health redacts the number of cases in Zip Codes reporting less than five cases, and does not report recoveries.
Six Bradford County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.
Over 166,000 people in Pennsylvania have tested positive for COVID-19 and over 8,300 have died due to complications of the virus.
