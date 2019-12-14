WAVERLY — Waverly Police Chief Dan Gelatt this week released his police activity report for the month of November for village officials to review.
Last month, officers responded to 339 calls for service — including 31 criminal complaints and 303 non-criminal complaints — and made 19 arrests.
The arrests are broken down as follows:
• Five for an arrest warrant.
• Four for criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Two each criminal possession of controlled substance with intent to sell and criminal sale of a controlled substance.
• One each for criminal contempt, criminal possession of a controlled substance of a narcotic drug, criminal possession of a controlled substance of a narcotic drug with intent to sell, criminal use of drug paraphernalia, possession of a hypodermic needle and petit larceny.
Additionally, officers issued 17 vehicle and traffic violations and assisted 17 other police forces or agencies.
In other department news, Gelatt issued a thanks to the Tioga State Bank for hosting a first responders breakfast/lunch appreciation event at the Waverly-Barton Fire Hall on Nov. 16.
“Area first responders were invited over for a meal as well as a thank you from management and employees of Tioga State Bank,” Gelatt said. “We are very thankful for the outreach and accolades. We are truly lucky to work in such an appreciative community.”
Gelatt noted that the department also received its 2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility vehicle last month from Beyer Ford.
“The Tioga County Highway Department has installed all equipment and the vehicle is now in service,” he said. “A big thank you to (Tioga County’s) Al Ervay and his team for a job well done.”
