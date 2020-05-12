HARRISBURG — The execution date is set for the man who murdered a Pennsylvania State Trooper back in 2014, according to a press release issued Monday.
Department of Corrections Secretary John Wetzel signed a Notice of Execution setting June 22, 2020, for the execution of Eric Frein, the press release said.
Frein was convicted and sentenced to death for the 2014 murder of a Pennsylvania State Police Cpl. Bryon Dickson II during an ambush attack of the Blooming Grove barracks in northeastern Pennsylvania.
According to the press release, the law provides that when the governor does not sign a warrant of execution within the specified time period, the secretary of corrections has 30 days within which to issue a notice of execution.
“The General Assembly has yet to address the inadequacies in the death penalty system as detailed in the Joint State Government Commission report issued in 2018,” the press release said.
“Governor Wolf issues temporary reprieves if a warrant reaches his desk without further appeals. We are not yet at that point in this case,” the press release continued. “Any remaining appeals or stays an individual pursues would be part of the court case, and questions pertaining to those appeals or stays would be best directed to the individual’s attorneys.”
Pennsylvania State Troopers Association President David Kennedy issued the following statement regarding the execution notice for Frein.
“Eric Frein ambushed unsuspecting troopers in the dark at their barracks, murdering one and seriously injuring another. His death sentence has been upheld by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court,” Kennedy said. “There is no question in anyone’s mind that he committed these horrific crimes. One trooper’s children are growing up without their father, and another is living with serious injuries for the rest of his life. Gov. Tom Wolf should sign this coward’s death warrant and end his life.”
