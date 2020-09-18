CHEMUNG — The Town of Chemung has placed its town clerk on leave following her arrest for allegedly stealing from Walmart almost two dozen times over a six-month period.
Natasha Lynn Conklin, 34, has been charged with retail theft, a third degree felony, and receiving stolen property, a first degree misdemeanor.
Conklin allegedly stole from Walmart 23 times from January to June.
According to police, Conklin was identified in the videos “skip scanning” products.
“Conklin can be seen scanning an item and quickly following it with another item before the system has a chance to be ready to scan the next item. She then bags both items as if she scanned both of them,” the affidavit states.
The amount of thefts per visit range from $1.72 to $137.40 for a total of $1,371.33, according to the affidavit.
Chemung Town Supervisor George Richter was unable to comment on the case itself, but said that the town had taken proactive measures since the story broke in the Morning Times on Monday.
“The town clerk is now off on administrative leave and the bank account has been frozen just for the sake of an over abundance of caution. It’s not that we suspect anything,” Richter said.
The town has called for an audit of the town clerk’s books for the first nine months of 2020, according to Richter.
“We’ve called for a thorough audit of her books. We have all the audits from her departments — outside audits (are) done every year. We have her 2019 results, but now we have some nine months of this year and we’re not going to wait. We proactively called for that audit,” Richter said.
Richter explained that the town clerk does not handle things like town payroll, but is in charge of “well over $1 million a year” in terms of property tax collection. She also is in charge of collecting money from marriage, dog and hunting licenses.
The township supervisor said Conklin, who agreed to forfeit access to the town offices, deserves the “presumption of innocence” in the case.
“We suspect nothing. We are providing the residents as well as the town clerk a sense of comfort that everything is in order. That’s what we’re hopeful for,” Richter said. “She’s certainly entitled to a presumption of innocence and we are providing her with that … On our end of it, we have a job to do and we’re doing it and she has been cooperative with it.”
Conklin was re-elected as the Town of Chemung Clerk in 2017. Her current term runs through 2021.
