SAYRE — If you were looking to do some cooking outside this week, you might only need a sidewalk.
Temperatures are expected to soar to dangerous levels — specifically on Friday and Saturday, when mid- to high-90s are expected which could feel more like over 100 degrees when the heat index is factored into the forecast.
“As of (Tuesday) morning, the National Weather Service in Binghamton had some information stating that the heat index could be around 100 to 110 degrees between Towanda and Elmira,” Sayre Borough Emergency Management Coordinator Jim Daly said. “The combination of moisture and the rising temperatures is really going to make it feel worse.”
Daly noted that it was still fairly early to gauge accurate figures, but regardless, the heat wave will be enough for residents to take caution.
“People should stay hydrated constantly — even if they’re not thirsty,” Greater Valley EMS Chief Derrick Hall said. “They should also avoid direct sunshine during peak hours and wear lightweight clothing.”
Hall also reminded residents that the elderly and children are especially susceptible to heat-related illnesses, and encouraged community members to check on their neighbors and loved ones.
“Just keep an eye on them and check on them just to make sure everything is ok,” he said.
Hall added that pets are also at risk in the extreme heat, and cautioned pet owners against walking their pets on hot sidewalks and asphalt, or leaving them in vehicles.
“If your pet is outside, just make sure it has a shady area and access to fresh, cool water,” he said.
The EMS chief also advised residents to be on the lookout for symptoms of heat-related illnesses, such as cramping, a fast pulse, profuse sweating or if sweating suddenly ceases, dizziness and vomiting.
“Definitely call 911 if you experience any of these symptoms after being in the heat,” Hall said. “We get a fair amount of calls during heat waves, especially when it’s closer to the weekend as people want to be outside. But as long as people realize that, stay cool and watch out for each other, everyone will be better off.”
Daly added that the heat and humidity could also brew up severe thunderstorms, which might result in some localized flash flooding.
“Locally, there could be some very heavy rains in small spots across the region,” he said. “There might be some minor flooding on the streets, but fortunately the rivers are low so we should be safe there.”
