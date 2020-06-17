The Walmart Supercenter in Athens Township is among 10 Pennsylvania stores that will host drive-thru COVID-19 testing starting today.
Walmart announced Monday that testing will be available from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, weather permitting, and is by appointment only for those age 18 and older.
Those looking to make an appointment must do so through Quest Diagnostics’ online portal at www.MYQuestCOVIDTestPA.com or app. Eligibility will be determined in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state, and local guidelines.
According to the CDC, testing is considered for those who show signs or symptoms of COVID-19, have recently had contact with someone with the disease or who was suspected of having the disease, or have previously been confirmed to have COVID-19 but no longer show symptoms. Testing could also be used by public health officials in order to track the spread of the disease.
No testing will take place inside the store.
“Walmart is part of the community, and we are proud to help support the expansion of COVID-19 testing in Pennsylvania during this unprecedented time,” said Walmart Public Affairs Director for Pennsylvania Jason Klipa. “We are grateful to our associates who keep our stores running, our pharmacists who support these testing sites, and to Quest Diagnostics and state and local officials as we work together to open these sites and help our community.”
The other Walmart locations hosting testing sites are in Mansfield, State College, Coal Township, Selinsgrove, Lewisburg, Grove City, New Castle and Edinboro.
“We continue to add testing sites in locations that are convenient for Pennsylvanians and increase the state’s testing capabilities,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “We do not want any Pennsylvanian in need of a test to have difficulty finding a location close to home for a free test.”
According to the Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, local testing is also available at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital and Guthrie Clinic in Dushore.
Those being tested will be required to wear a mask and stay in their vehicles. Testing will be carried out using a self-administered nasal swab test while a trained medical volunteer observed to make sure it is administered correctly.
Quest Diagnostics will process the tests and inform the Pennsylvania Department of Health about the results. Those who have been tested are advised to self-isolate. Patients will be emailed their results within 24 to 48 hours, and physician will follow up with anyone who tests positive.
Anyone with questions about testing or appointments can call Quest’s COVID-19 line at 866-448-7719 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
