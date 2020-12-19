Bradford County reported its 50th death connected to the COVID-19 virus on Friday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The county has added 113 confirmed cases of the virus since Tuesday, bringing its total number of confirmed cases to 2,279 since March. The Department of Health also reported 375 cases that are considered probable.
The Sayre ZIP Code (18840) added 17 confirmed cases over the last few days, bringing its total to 469. There are also 34 cases that are considered probable in the Sayre area.
Athens (18810) is now up to 292 confirmed cases after adding 15 cases since Tuesday. There are also 27 probable cases in Athens, according to the DOH.
Other confirmed case numbers across the county include:
• Canton — 173 (up 16)
• Columbia Cross Roads — 84 (up 2)
• Gillett — 151 (up 7)
• Milan — 46 (up 4)
• Monroeton — 56 (up 3)
• Rome — 64 (up 1)
• Towanda — 314 (up 18)
• Troy — 236 (up 10)
• Ulster — 90 (up 1)
• Wyalusing — 98 (up 1)
• Wysox — 35 (up 2)
Across the border in New York, there were two more deaths related to the coronavirus reported in Chemung County since Tuesday.
The county has now lost 60 residents due to complications from the COVID-19 virus.
Chemung County also reported 164 new confirmed cases over the last few days, bringing its total to 3,981 since March. Out of those cases, 150 are considered active, according to the county.
There are currently 37 individuals hospitalized in the county as they battle the virus, while 3,771 have recovered.
Tioga County has added 46 confirmed cases of COVID since Tuesday, bringing its total to 1,452.
There are currently 157 active cases, while 437 Tioga County residents are in mandatory quarantine at this time.
The county has lost 64 residents due to complications from the virus. That number has remained steady over the past eight days.
The county has also reported recoveries from 1,231 residents.
