Rollover crash
A Barton man was charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic following an April 11 crash on Cotton Hollow Road, near the intersection of Battle Creek Road, in Windham Township.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 29-year-old Zachary R. Johnson was traveling east around 7:23 p.m. when his 2009 Toyota Camry traveled off the east shoulder, then veered back across the roadway and struck a ditch, and then a tree, before overturning onto its roof. Johnson was uninjured.
Sutton’s Towing removed the vehicle from the scene. Greater Valley EMS and the Windham Township Fire Company also assisted at the scene.
Down an embankment
Two people from Montoursville were uninjured after their 2005 Chevrolet Trail Blazer went down an embankment into a wooded area around 9:28 p.m. on April 7.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 63-year-old Richard M. Upright and his passenger were traveling south on Route 87 in Forks Township when the SUV left the east side of the roadway and went down the embankment. The driver was able to make a controlled stop, and attempted to back out of the wooded area where it drove over multiple logs. The vehicle ended up inoperable with damage to its front end and front tire, and had to be towed by West End Towing.
The driver was charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Theft investigation
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are investigating the reported theft of a white gold Zales diamond necklace, a white gold diamond ring, a Nova Ace blender, a Ring indoor camera, a Ring video doorbell, and a TP Link wi-fi router from a residence at 15 Strope Road in Windham Township. Police said the theft took place sometime between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28, and there were no signs of force.
Anyone with information is asked to (570) 265-2186.
Drugs
A town of Barton man was arrested following a drug deal in North Towanda Township.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 20-year-old James Charles Millard sold two baggies of methamphetamine and two buprenorphone and naloxone films to a confidential informant in the parking lot next to Burger King on April 6. Additional buprenorphone and naloxone films were found during a search along with oxycodone pills and other drug paraphernalia.
Millard was charge with two counts of felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; felony criminal use of a communication facility; and three counts of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered.
Millard was arraigned and sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $10,000 bail A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 28.
DUI
A Canton Borough man was arrested for DUI and related charges following a March 3 crash on Route 3009 in Burlingtown Township.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 20-year-old Jordan Tyler Yellenic was traveling north after 11 p.m. when his 2016 Mitsubishi Lancer hit a tree off the east side berm. Police said Yellenic smelled strongly of alcohol and had difficulty walking from the ambulance to the patrol car. Once at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus, police said Yellenic threw up on the ground.
A blood test revealed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.269%.
Yellenic was charged with misdemeanor unsafe driving, misdemeanor DUI alcohol/controlled substance, and the summary violations of careless driving, driving at safe speed, disregard traffic lane, and purchase of alcohol by a minor.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 21.
Drug possession
A town of Barton man was arrested for drug possession charged following a March 26 traffic stop in the Ulster Dandy Mini Mart parking lot for a license plat light that was out.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, the vehicle driven by 19-year-old Caden Joseph Mint smelled of marijuana, and Mint later admitted to having a large amount of marijuana inside. The vehicle was towed from the scene by Jack Williams Towing and a search warrant was executed the next morning. During the search, police found the marijuana along with THC wax.
He was charged with felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, two counts of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia; summary no rear lights, summary investigation by officer/duty of operator; and summary faily to carry registration;
Mint was arraigned and sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $30,000 bail. A formal arraignment in the Court of Common Pleas is scheduled for May 13.
Strangulation
A Sayre man was charged with felony strangulation, along with the misdemeanors of recklessly engangering another person, simple assault, and accident involving damage to an attended vehicle/property following a March 31 incident in the borough.
According to Sayre police, 29-year-old Joshua R. Uhl allegedly strangled and assaulted a woman before she was able to make contact with a friend who picked her up. Uhl then hit the vehicle with his own in the back and driver’s side before driving off.
Uhl was arraigned and sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail, which then was reduced to $25,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 27.
False reports
Emily A. Strope, 38, of Athens Township was charged with two counts of misdemeanor false report – falsely incriminate another and two counts of misdemeanor false reports – reported offense did not occur after claiming a man she had a protection order against was on her property twice, according to Athens Township police. Police were able to prove otherwise.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 11.
