TOWANDA — A Towanda man is facing several charges after he allegedly vandalized the Bradford County Veterans Memorial Park in Towanda Borough on Monday.
According to borough police, Robert Wayne Devine, 57, was charged with institutional vandalism, a third-degree felony; intentional desecration of a public monument, a second-degree misdemeanor; and criminal mischief, also a second-degree misdemeanor.
Police said the incident took place at approximately 4:25 p.m. that day when officers responded to a report of an individual pushing over stones and doing damage at the park.
When officers arrived, they did not immediately locate the suspect until he, Devine, stood up from behind one of the stones at the park. Officers asked Devine what he was doing, and he did not respond. Officers then took him into custody.
Preliminary estimates place the value of the damaged property at $15,000.
Devine was arraigned and jailed in lieu of $5,000 straight bail. A preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Todd Carr is scheduled for Oct. 16.
