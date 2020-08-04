SAYRE — The Valley lost one of its most well-known and respected business owners on Saturday as Larry Beeman passed away at the age of 79.
Beeman founded the popular Beeman’s Family Restaurant in 1977 along with his wife Lillian. The couple would operate the business with their children and grandchildren over the years.
In 2016, Larry decided to sell the restaurant to his children, JoAnn, Karen, Steven and wife Wendy, and Scott.
The Beeman family celebrated the 40th anniversary of the business in 2019.
“The staff at the restaurant became part of the Beeman family and Larry made many lifetime friendships with customers over the years. Many gatherings and events were hosted over the years with Larry personally greeting and spending time with his loyal customers,” part of Larry’s obituary reads.
Larry would retire from the business in 2016 and spent time in Florida, but he never lost that special connection with the Valley, according to his family.
“Over the past few years, Larry began spending time in Florida with his current wife, Rosella, giving the day by day management over to his children but his heart certainly remained in the Valley that he loved with his family and friends,” the obituary continues. “His presence in the community and impact on the Valley will be remembered fondly by all.”
A celebration of Larry’s life will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Beeman’s Restaurant, 1356 Elmira Street, Sayre, Pa.
Editor’s Note: For the full obituary, go to page A7. Look for more on Larry Beeman and his impact on the Valley in a future edition of the Morning Times.
