ATHENS — Friends of the Valley Playland President Lori Unger said they had about 250 volunteers throughout the day on Tuesday, which was the first day of construction at the Valley Playland rebuild.
According to volunteer coordinator Linda Politi they counted 1,063 volunteer hours on Tuesday alone.
This is a good start toward their goal of 5,400 volunteer hours — all of which will count toward their matching grant from the DCNR — but Unger said they are still in need of volunteers for shifts later in the week.
“A special focus on third shift,” said Unger, indicating the sparse crowd at the construction site Wednesday evening.
On Tuesday evening Lee Archin, head consultant from Play by Design in Ithaca, said that schedules are tough for him to gauge.
“We always feel that we’re behind schedule,” said Archin, noting that he never knows what the next day will bring. “We’ll feel comfortable Sunday at 5 when we’re done.”
On Wednesday evening Archin and Unger were both happy with the progress made so far.
“Our goal was to have 80 percent of the posts in the first day,” said Unger. “Second day was to have everything framed.”
“We’re maintaining schedule as long as people keep on showing up,” agreed Archin.
Unger said anyone interested in volunteering can simply come to the site and sign up at the volunteer tent. The three shifts are 8 a.m. to noon, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., and 5 to 8 p.m.
Unger noted that they have seen volunteers from all three Valley school districts, as well as local businesses, including Bishop Brothers Construction, Williams Oil Company, several local banks, among others.
On Tuesday, the food for volunteers was donated by The BriMarie, The Mad Hatter Cafe, and Callears Bar-B-Que. Unger also said they received a donation of Gatorade after putting a call out on Facebook due to the heat.
In the financial aspect of the project, Unger said they are down to about $10,000 in funds still needed. Anyone interested in donating can do so on the Friends of Valley Playland Facebook page or by visiting the volunteer tent on site.
On both Tuesday and Wednesday, the atmosphere at the construction site was upbeat and energetic with everyone there excited.
Archin noted that this project offers people from the community a chance to be a part of history. He gave the original Valley Playland build as an example.
“It was a historic event; people still talk about it as if it was yesterday,” said Archin. “There’s guys here that worked on the first one ... and now (they’re) involved in the second generation.”
Unger agreed that being part of the build is a great experience.
“(There’s) a lot of just great personalities here,” said Unger. “You can see we’re doing a lot of serious work, but we’re having a lot of fun, too.”
