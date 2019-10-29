ATHENS — Two Valley residents are facing charges following a physical dispute that occurred regarding an attempted sale of personal property.
In particular, Athens Borough Police said that the two residents had sought to purchase homemade go-karts, a paintball gun and vape device for $10 from a 15-year-old Gillet resident.
It was agreed upon that instead of money, marijuana would be traded for the items, police said.
However, the individual told police that he was handed a “bag full of lawn grass,” prompting his request to have his items back. When the items were not returned, the individual kicked the passenger side mirror of the purchaser’s vehicle.
The vehicle then left, police said.
The juvenile went to get his father, and the two left in search of 28-year-old Austin James King and 19-year-old Janice Vanderpool, who had allegedly fled with his items.
Being that the father had been drinking alcohol and had an ignition interlock device on the vehicle, police discovered that the juvenile had driven the vehicle from their residence.
Eventually, the father and son had found King and Vanderpool at Vanderpool’s residence in Athens.
According to police, the father had pushed King, and King had returned with a single punch, knocking the father to the ground, causing a skull fracture and concussion.
Vanderpool told police that she “didn’t steal the items and gave (them) a couple grams of weed for the items and they wanted more, and that is what started the whole thing.”
King was charged with one count of simple assault and harassment, police said.
Vanderpool was charged with one count of receiving stolen property and tampering with physical evidence.
Both individuals will answer to the above charges before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley on Dec. 3, 2019.
