SAYRE — A Wellsville, New York man is facing charges after he allegedly choked a nurse at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital on Sunday.
According to police, Dennis Leslie Smith, 27, was charged with one count each of aggravated assault, simple assault, strangulation, disorderly conduct, reckless endangerment and harassment.
Officers were called to the Behavioral Science Unit at RPH around 9 p.m. that night for a report of an assault on hospital staff.
When the nurse was retrieving chocolate milk for Smith, Smith lunged and attempted to choke him, police said.
Officers noted witnesses corroborated the incident.
Another staff member advised police that Smith said “Michael told him to kill the nurse or Michael would kill him.”
Police said “Michael” is a voice heard inside Smith’s head.
Smith told officers that he “wanted to kill him because he wanted to see what it was like to kill someone,” and that he thinks about “killing people and hurting people at all times, because he feels like he needs to and wants to.”
Smith also advised officers that “he would attempt to harm and/or kill someone again .. he does not care who it is ... that he just wants to kill someone,” police said.
Police noted Smith was also involved in a similar situation at St. Joe’s Hospital in Elmira, and was out on bail for that incident.
Smith was arraigned on $50,000 bail by Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton, and will appear before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley on Nov. 12.
