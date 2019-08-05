Food, farms, family and fun

SAYRE — The Third Annual Food, Farm and Family Festival returned to Howard Elmer Park in Sayre amidst warm sunshine Saturday, welcoming the community to learn more about local, nutritious food.
Over 40 vendors brought their locally-crafted goods and locally-grown food for the community during the event, according to Guthrie’s Erin Wayman.
“This event is organized by the Guthrie Clinic, Guthrie Weight Loss Center and Guthrie’s Wellness Department,” she said. “And it’s about giving people direct access to local food and farmers and giving the community the opportunity to buy direct from local farmers.”
The family-friendly event also featured a kids’ tent with facepainting, healthy snacks and and tips on how to prepare nutritious food.
“This year, we’ve got more vendors than ever, and we’ve made some enhancements to the kids’ tent,” Wayman said. “We just want to show the community that there are many local resources available.”
Guthrie’s Dr. Verlyn Warrington added that she encouraged consuming local, healthy food to improve conditions.
“Food can be medicine,” she said. “We want people to think about food differently — as a cost-effective way to improve the wellness of themselves and their community. And we have a wide variety of foods here to do just that.”
Wayman added that community agencies and organizations also took part in the event, and Eric Murtland of Ultimate Sound DJ provided music for the event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.