ATHENS BOROUGH — The Athens Borough Council is moving forward with changes to the borough’s domestic animal and fowl ordinance just two months after a resident brought a concern to the board.
On June 8, South Main Street resident Liza Henderson asked the council to change the ordinance so citizens could own female chickens in order to help families put food on the table.
“Looking back through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, there was a time when they encouraged and almost demanded that every household provide two fowls per member of their family. This helped sustainability of their food through meat and eggs, (and) was never intended for commercial use,” Henderson told the council in June.
“For some families, for mine, that’s one breakfast a week,” Henderson added. “So it can definitely cut back (on grocery bills) and help families, especially in a time like a lingering pandemic like we have right now. There were plenty of times where I, myself, went to a store and could not find eggs. It would greatly help families.”
Athens Borough Council President Bill Cotton expressed support for Henderson’s proposal at the June meeting.
“That was very enlightening. What I’m going to propose is a 90-day moratorium on anything. We will get this resolved in 90 days, maybe sooner,” Cotton said. “These are my thoughts, size of lot, number of chickens, females only ... I think as you’ve said, in this time, you need to be able to do whatever you need to do to feed your family.”
Cotton is keeping that promise as the borough council approved the public advertisement of the amendment during this week’s meeting.
The proposed amendment will allow residents to keep rabbits, guinea pigs and fowl to be “kept confined in a suitable building or coop with an enclosed and covered runway.”
In order to house any of those animals, the property must be at least 16,000 square feet and residents will be limited to six chickens, according to the proposed amendment.
The chicken coops are only permitted if they can be placed at least 30 feet from any dwelling. Roosters or male turkeys are still not allowed under the new ordinance.
The next step in the process will be a public hearing and council vote on the proposed amendment at the next meeting on Monday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. at the borough hall.
