OWEGO — On Thursday, Tioga County Legislators heard an update on the county’s substance abuse prevention initiative.
Christina Olevano, director of Allies in Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP) and CASA Trinity, explained the process underway and outlook heading into the second year of a nationwide federal Drug Free Communities grant.
It takes a “local problems need local solutions” approach, engaging people in as many community sectors as possible, to employ strategies to meet local prevention needs.
Under the terms of the five-year grant, an annual report is compiled, and $124,000 is awarded each year toward the reduction of youth substance abuse.
Olevano noted that there’s an additional grant that would cover the program for years six through 10. In total, that would represent $1.3 million in funding toward substance abuse prevention and education.
So far, the program has helped host several awareness events, distributed medication lock boxes and educational materials, as well as established a viable and growing social media presence.
“One of the things we thought was important was hosting community awareness events, concentrating on what resources are available to those who are dealing with substance abuse issues in their families,” she explained, adding that the group has partnered with all six school districts within Tioga County.
Recently, schools have reached out for assistance with vaping and e-cigarette education.
“In substance abuse prevention and coalition work, I think from the outside if you’re not in this work, it can seem like we’re standing in a field blindfolded, throwing darts at things and seeing what sticks, but that’s actually not the case,” said Olevano. “Prevention is a science, and these are research-based strategies that coalitions have to use in order to make an impact.”
Among the strategies are help in changing policies and consequences, providing information and support, and enhancing skills.
These efforts are what have shown actual reduction in not only substance abuse, but violence and other risky behaviors as well, she said.
Olevano said coalitions that utilize a comprehensive and complimentary set of evidence-based strategies have shown a 44 percent lower prevalence of use as compared to communities that do not effectively address substance misuse.
Additionally, the program also illustrates a 19 percent lower prevalence of use in communities as compared to before having received funding to specifically address this issue.
In a study of 50 coalitions in Tennessee, the return on investment for prevention dollars spent was 400 percent, representing a savings in taxpayer burden that averaged $13.33 per $1 spent.
Locally, Tioga County has seen an annual increase in DWI arrests from 131 to 141.
In 2017, 134 calls for service were directly related to substance abuse, though law enforcement acknowledges many other calls have some component of substance abuse related, Olevano said.
Additionally, she noted that 21 percent of calls to Child Protective Services contained allegations involving drug use. That figure is up from 18 percent in 2017, and from 14 percent in 2016.
ASAP will be hosting a community change forum on Oct. 15 at Calvary’s Love Church in Johnson City.
“The purpose of that forum is to try to draw in people from the community, agencies, schools and stakeholders to help us formulate what our plan is going to look like in years three through five,” Olevano explained. “So far, (the initiative) has really been formed by the data, but we really want to open it up the community and get a bigger picture of what people want to see the coalition doing.”
For more information, visit the Tioga County ASAP Facebook page, or TiogaASAP.org.
