ELMIRA — Chemung County is reminding religious institutions still holding services that such gatherings are prohibited due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release issued on Friday.
There have been 47 confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in Chemung County, and 106 tests are pending results. Any person who is awaiting test results has been directed to quarantine.
One person has died from complications of the virus, 10 have recovered and five remain hospitalized.
The county said several “innovative measures” are being taken to worship, but one of these methods is in violation of Executive Order 202.10, which placed a ban on worship services and other social events until April 22.
“This order would include what is being referred to as parking lot church services,” the press release said.
Churchgoers were remaining in their vehicles while the service was held in the parking lot.
“We understand and sympathize with our religious organizations who are unable to worship together, especially on Easter Sunday,” the release said. “Unfortunately, we need to continue to practice the best possible social distancing, which means staying home.”
