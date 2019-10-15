Did you know that October is National Fire Prevention Month? National Fire Prevention Month is a time when we should all become aware of ways to learn fire safety and prevention and to ensure every home and family is prepared in the event of an emergency. Because most Americans underestimate their risk for fire, many either lack emergency response plans — or fail to practice them with fire drills.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is doing its part to help prevent fires and to increase fire prevention awareness throughout the month of October. The Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. Safety Committee will be sending home fire safety bags to every family enrolled in the program. Each safety bag will include a smoke detector, fire extinguisher, plush blanket, first aid kit, fire safety checklist and an emergency exit plan for the family to complete together.
Acknowledging and talking about fire prevention is one of the first steps Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. (BTHS) teachers make with the children in their classrooms. Many locations even invite firefighters to visit so the children can see what a fireman looks like when they respond to a fire and the fire equipment they use. Sometimes, the firefighters might even bring a fire truck!
According to a National Fire Prevention Association survey, only one-third of Americans have both developed and practiced a home fire escape plan. During the month of October, Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. staff will work to get all families to set up a fire safety plan and an escape route in case a fire breaks out in their home. Families will also learn about the importance of having one meeting place for everyone. Did you know that roughly half of home fire deaths result from fires reported between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., when most people are asleep? Smoke alarms save lives as well as pre-planning. Pre-planning and practicing “what if a fire breaks out” helps everyone, including young children, know what to do and where to go when a fire breaks out.
Isn’t it time you and your family have a fire safety plan and an escape route? Don’t wait until disaster strikes.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is a program that offers state and federally funded programs for pregnant mothers, families and their children, newborn up to the age of 5; this includes Early Head Start, Head Start, and Pre-K Counts services. Its mission is “to provide exceptional, educational opportunities and high quality, supportive services which empower children and families to grow and thrive.” For more information call 570-638-1400, visit www.bradfordtiogahs.org or find us on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.