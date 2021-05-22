TIOGA CENTER — During the school board meeting on Tuesday, Interim Superintendent Scot Taylor announced that the Tioga Central School District has only 60 students still learning remotely, which he said is about six percent of the total student body.
“Right now we’re at our all-time-low of number of remote students,” said Taylor.
He went on to say that state guidance for COVID-19 procedures seems to be changing every day, but the school’s policies remain the same.
“The most recent guidance indicates still — vaccinated or not — school grounds still are supposed to be masked,” said Taylor.
Taylor said this could easily change in a matter of days, or it may continue longer. The school will continue to look at the guidance one day at a time.
During the meeting, the board also abolished one half-time kindergarten teaching position to create a full-time kindergarten position.
“Right now what we have out there is three half-time positions,” explained Taylor, “but in the budget we were going to go to one full-time and two half-time.”
The board also approved the creation of a new full-time school counselor position.
Last year, the counselor was cut when the concern was that the state was going to make some substantial reductions due to the pandemic, according to Taylor.
