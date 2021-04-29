WAVERLY — This week’s Village of Waverly workshop session featured a presentation by Waverly High School student Sheldon Huddleston, who’s looking to leave his personal mark on the new glen park renovations.
For his Eagle Scout project, Huddleston is planning on replacing the sign on West Pine Street pointing travelers to Waverly Glen Park.
The sign will be a large, double-posted structure that will be painted with a green backdrop and gold-tinted lettering. Huddleston noted that the goal would be to complete the sign’s installation by late May or early June.
The village board of trustees enthusiastically approved Huddleston’s proposal, and commended him for teaming up with the municipality to drive more traffic to the glen.
In other glen upgrade news, Code Enforcement Officer Chris Robinson said blacktop and bridge construction has resumed as the weather has finally begun to turn around, and boulders along the edge of the entrance and other park roadways are being installed.
Additionally, Robinson noted that the village is working with Waverly High School students in the design of the planned amphitheater.
“They’ll come up, take measurements, come up with some designs ... and then we’ll all together with a collage of the different designs,” he said.
The upgrades are not without their hiccups, however. Village Cemetery Coordinator Ron Keene submitted a letter to the board and was present for this week’s meeting to air his concerns.
Specifically, he stated that park visitors have been parking at the Glenwood Cemetery and leaving their vehicles there for long periods of time — blocking cemetery visitors from driving into the cemetery.
“The cemetery is a place for people to visit the grave site of their deceased loved ones, not a parking lot as some seem to think it is,” Keene said.
Mayor Patrick Ayres said village officials would look into the matter, and possibly put up no parking signs at certain locations at the cemetery.
In other village news, trustees approved the hiring of two part-time police officers, Dylan Wolfe and Hunter Argetsinger. Police Chief Dan Gelatt explained that the department has been short-staffed for an extended period of time, and the two new hires would offer significant relief in scheduling.
Additionally, in response to several residents reporting political signs with profanity near the Elm Street Elementary School, village officials said there is legally nothing they can do regarding the matter.
“It’s protected under freedom of speech, even with profanity,” Ayres said. “We’ve looked for avenues to try to alleviate the situation. We just want everyone to know that we haven’t ignored this situation, but there is nothing we can do.”
“Personally, I couldn’t care less what a person’s political affiliation is — that’s not really the point for me,” Trustee Kevin Sweeney added. “It’s just that having a sign with profanity on it near an elementary school — it just doesn’t sit right with me. But freedom of speech is freedom of speech — I get that. It’s just unfortunate.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.