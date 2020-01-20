TOWANDA — A Gillett man who stole and crashed a car in Wells Township on Feb. 10, 2019 will serve the next two to five years in state prison, according to the Bradford County District Attorney’s office.
Mark Arlan Briggs, 52, was sentenced last week on the offense of robbery of a motor vehicle, which is a first-degree felony.
According to the original police report, the incident in question occurred at 6:22 a.m. on Feb. 10, 2019, when the victim — a Wellsburg woman — was traveling south in her vehicle on Ayers Road.
The victim observed a Cadillac sedan that had crashed into a tree and she stopped to render assistance, police said.
Upon exiting her vehicle, the victim was approached by a man and a woman, police said.
The man — later identified as Briggs — entered the driver’s side of the victim’s vehicle, police said.
The victim entered the car to protest the Briggs’ actions, and was immediately struck in the face by Briggs, police said.
Briggs ordered the victim out of the vehicle and the other woman — who was not identified — entered the vehicle, and the pair fled the scene, police said.
Chemung County Sheriff’s Deputies made contact with the victim and later determined that the registered owner of the Cadillac was Briggs, police said.
A search of the surrounding area and the last known addresses of Briggs and known family members led to state troopers discovering the stolen vehicle at the home of Briggs’ father, police said.
Briggs was located at the home and state troopers found him to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.
State troopers noted that a significant amount of drugs and drug paraphernalia were also seized from the home at the time, police said.
