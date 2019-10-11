SAYRE — When the Athens Wildcats and Sayre Redskins are getting ready to square off on Friday, Oct. 25, fans of both teams and the entire Valley community will have a chance to get together for some good, old-fashioned tailgating.
Williams Auto Group is teaming up with both school districts to put on a Rusty Rail Tailgate Party from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. outside the Lockhart Street Bowl at Sayre High School.
The event, which is free of charge, will feature food, music, cornhole and “fun, family activities before the Sayre vs. Athens football game,” according to a flier put out by Williams Auto Group.
Williams will also provide two pickup trucks — one for Athens and one for Sayre — that people can put canned food in for the Rusty Rail Food Drive.
“They are supporting the food drive which is really nice and at the end of the day that’s the ultimate goal of the whole event,” said Sayre High School Principal Dayton Handrick. “Our kids and community continue to support (the food drive). This year we’ll hopefully be able to bring both trophies back to Sayre.”
Athens High School Principal Corey Mosher is thrilled to see the community come together for the Rusty Rail Game.
“It’s an awesome community. Our kids live on opposite sides of the street, you know, so they all know each other and have a great camaraderie,” said Mosher. “The game is a very long-standing tradition and then also the food drive for our local food pantry, which is huge for our community. To see two communities come together, and at the end of the day, it’s what both communities have done for the greater benefit of everybody.”
