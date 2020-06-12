Ten of the 12-member Board of Trustees of the Bradford County Historical Society met on Monday, June 1 for their regular monthly meeting.
There was much discussion at the meeting as to how to proceed for this season and the agreed upon resolve was to move the scheduled events and programs for 2020 to the 2021 calendar year — and to take the rest of 2020 one month at a time.
The board did agree to reopen the research library of the museum by appointment only in an effort to maintain social distancing and meet the requirements of the Commonwealth’s Green status.
The ability to use the historical data and information stored in the museums research library is extremely important to the historical researcher and the board felt it was very important to make this service available to the membership of the society and the public. Appointments to use the research library can be made by calling (570) 265-2240. The same applies for museum tours. Tours will be available but again by appointment only.
Matt Carl, Manager/Curator, in his report to the board stated that during the shutdown, he and Denise Golden worked on significant projects at home. Matt sorted through the thousands of artifact entries from an inventory spread sheet and organized them so that they can be tagged and entered into the museum software “Past perfect.”
Matt also digitized the Jim Smith audio tape collection that included 120 hours of audio interviews and dictation pertaining to Barclay Mountain. This has all been preserved in MP3 format.
Matt further reported that in place of the Friday Night at the Museum program this year he is putting past Friday Night topics on Facebook. He downloaded a video of his presentation on the Influenza Pandemic of 1918 and it has had over 600 views to date. He also did a video on Laquin in partnership with the Leroy Heritage Museum and that has had 3,800 views. Matt has set up a YouTube channel for BCHS and recently turned a 2012 program on the courthouse into a video which has had 500 views so far.
There have been 1,500 website users for the period. Our Facebook page now has 1,625 followers and our Twitter page has 85 followers.
During the Finance report, society treasurer Buddy Crockett reviewed the finances for the society. Crockett stated that we had little income during the shutdown. There was also discussion pertaining to local memberships in the society and it was decided that we would have our membership goal focus on recruiting local members for the rest of this year.
Membership in the society includes access to the museum exhibits also the use of the research library which has a significant amount of local historical data to include genealogical materials along with history of the county and surrounding counties. Membership also includes THE SETTLER, the quarterly magazine of the society that is a treasure trove of local history. THE SETTLER is in its 58th year of publication. Memberships to the Bradford County Historical Society make wonderful gifts for that hard to buy for person for a birthday or Christmas.
In the building and grounds report, Joe Jones reported that he has a quote coming in for the repair of the tile floors in the basement museum exhibit. There is a grant opportunity to help the society with this repair project.
Henry Farley, editor of THE SETTLER, reported that the May issue had been mailed out and both the September and November issues are planned and being researched at this time.
Denise Golden in the Library Clerk’s Report stated that we had 12 registered library patrons and 12 volunteer hours logged before the shut down in March. While Denise was working at home, she completed indexes for 12 scrapbooks (a monumental process).
The scrapbooks indexed are Shirley Titus, Towanda area 1932-1960; Fenton Bennet, 1930-1972; Lawrence Carner, Overton area, 1912-1940; Sarah Horton, Ulster-E. Smithfield area, 1930-1939; 1940-49; 1950-59. Laning-Kuykendall Family, 1895-1938; Vida Spangler, 1930-1938; Marjorie Coolbaugh, 1907-1917; Sweet Family, Troy area, 1940-1970; LeRaysville area, 1934-1942; Litchfield area, 1935-1938. Scrapbooks are a fantastic resource for historic research. One can sometimes find the only clue that exists to a person or event in old scrapbooks. The society has hundreds of scrapbooks in the collection.
Recent gifts to the Bradford County Historical Society: Collection of photos that Larry Frawley took in 1951, given by his niece, Cindy Frawley Duprey, Phelps, N.Y. Photo of Morris Vought, given by Joan Kitner, Wysox. Collection of bank books, one bible and one book of poetry from the Stone family of Canton, given by Deena Procopio, Brewerton, N.Y. Booklet, “Athens, Once Te-a-oga & Tioga Point”, 1936 given by the Adams County Historical Society. Lyman Cole diaries, Windham Summit, 1888 & 1893, given by Jean Ross, Vienna, VA. Harry Betts collection of Boy Scout material, given by Rebecca Betts Bucci, Gaithersburg, MD. Photos from an old Towanda album, Myers family, given by Elizabeth McKean, Brooktondale, NY.
Surname searches were completed on the Burnham and Joslyn families.
The Bradford County Historical Society one of the oldest historical societies in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is celebrating its one hundred and fiftieth anniversary this year. The society is located in the historic old Bradford County Jail at 109 Pine Street, Towanda, PA. Currently open by appointment only visit our webpage or contact us at (570) 265-2240. The society is a recipient agency of the Pennsylvania Historic and Museum Commission, and The Bradford County United Way.
