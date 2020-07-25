Waverly announces reopening plan

Waverly Central School District announced its plans for returning to school during a school board meeting on Thursday evening.
When classes begin on September 8, the district will implement a hybrid model. Students will attend school in person every other day, with half of students attending on even days, and the other half on odd days.
Students will continue with online learning on days they are not in the building.
Families will be able to request even or odd days.
This model will continue until September 18, at which point the district will re-evaluate and determine the best plan moving forward.
“The primary thing is the infection rate will have to remain where it is, below a five percent level,” Superintendent Eric Knolles said. “We’ve been running right around one percent, so as long as we don’t have a bump in the infection rate, that will be one of the primary health indicators.”
“The second step to that (is if we will) be able to socially distance all of the kids on our campus. That will be another piece to that,” he added. “If after the two weeks of the hybrid, the infection rate does not rise, we’re able to maintain our health and cleaning schedules, and if our transportation can handle the additional load coming in … we’ll make that decision.”
Knolles expects a decision to be made around September 16.
Waverly’s plan for the middle and high schools is to divide students into cohorts, where they will spend an entire marking period in one classroom, learning one subject from 8 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
Elective courses and physical education at the high school will be taught from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
At the elementary level, students will also be in cohorts, but learn from a curriculum focused on reading, writing and math.
Students at all levels will be in cohorts for the duration of the school year, no matter what plan takes effect.
These plans were adopted after the district conducted a survey of families, in which 46 percent of respondents said they would prefer in-person learning with masks and social distancing.
The option for the hybrid model was preferred by 37 percent of families, and about 17 percent were in favor of online-only learning.
Breakfast will be served in a grab-and-go style to be eaten in the classroom, and lunch will be served in the classroom.
The district’s food service program will continue to run during the school year for students in virtual learning programs, and also for students on days they are not in school during the hybrid portion of reopening.
Students with health or safety needs who cannot be in the classroom, or those who simply want to opt out of in-person learning, can attend the Waverly Academy for Virtual Education (WAVE).
“We’re going to try to be as conscientious of the students and families as we can,” Knolles said.
Families are being encouraged to transport their own children, but buses will still run at 50 percent capacity with assigned seats to accommodate social distancing.
“Our initial data shows that many people are going to bring their kids,” Knolles said.
He added that the buses should be able to allow for social distancing for the remaining students who rely on the district for transportation.
Each student will have their temperature taken as they enter the school, and face coverings will be required when social distancing is not feasible.
Additionally, the district has added staff to assist with cleaning and disinfection. Each classroom will be decontaminated when a cohort leaves.
All of these plans are dependent upon whether or not Gov. Andrew Cuomo decides to allow schools in New York State to open in the Fall.
School districts must submit their reopening plans to Cuomo’s office by July 31.
