WAVERLY — Waverly trustees this week opted to send the next phase of the Waverly Glen Park project back out for bids after last month’s bid process yielded no proposals from contractors.
The new request-for-proposals includes a completion date of Dec. 30 — six months later than the previous estimated completion date of July 31.
“The contractors we spoke to said at this time of the year, they’re already geared up for other activities,” Mayor Patrick Ayres said. “They wouldn’t have enough time to complete the project (by July 31).”
The mayor added that contractors may be more receptive to bidding on the project if they could aim for construction in the fall.
Specifically, the scope of work calls for the demolition and repaving of the park’s driveway and parking lots both at the main entrance and at the large pavilion of the park; installation of related traffic boulders and signage; relocation of a water fountain; installation of benches; installation of bio-retention area and drainage structures; stream bank stabilization; installation of related fencing; and other miscellaneous work.
However, the trustees are also looking for additional alternates for the following proposals:
• Restoring the tennis court and installing a basketball half-court.
• Installing a wood plank footbridge.
• Repairing/repaving the driveway between the main entrance and large pavilion parking lot.
To help reduce the overall cost of the project, village employees will perform the work related to the removal of the existing lower tennis court, park benches, signs, pavilion parking lot and mature shade trees in decline — as well as the installation of perforated area drain lines.
Another alternate — one that included the construction of an amphitheater — was taken off the construction list, but not because it will not be built.
“Last week, I was contacted by an individual who had heard about the project, and they have agreed to fund the amphitheater,” Ayres said. “The estimated cost of that project was $10,200, so they have agreed to fund $10,000 at this point, with the potential of funding more.
“People like the glen,” he continued. “They have a lot good memories here, and they believe it is a good project. It was very nice.”
