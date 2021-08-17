SAYRE — Last week, Guthrie announced the cancellation of this year’s Guthrie Gala, due to rising concerns regarding COVID-19 and the Delta variant. The gala was similarly canceled last year due to the pandemic.
Guthrie is still making efforts to raise funds for the Sayre House of Hope, the beneficiary of the annual gala, with the launch of a campaign called Hope Endures. According to a press release distributed by Guthrie, the campaign “offers community members a way to support this essential resource.”
The mission of the Sayre House of Hope is to provide “affordable, temporary housing and support to Guthrie patients and families,” according to the release.
“The House of Hope helps give families an opportunity to heal,” Sayre House of Hope Resident Manager Elizabeth Hubbard is quoted in the release. “ Without the availability of the House of Hope to support families through their medical crisis, some simply would not be able to get the quality care they need for their loved ones. The generous donations we receive help us to continue to be a sanctuary for those in need of medical treatment, and their loved ones who support them.”
“The average stay for families at the House of Hope is three to five nights,” Guthrie’s Director of Resource Development Tricia Huston noted. “The same length stay at a local hotel would cost between $350 and $550 dollars. Because of generous contributions to campaigns like Hope Endures, these families are able to stay at the House of Hope for free or at a reduced cost, allowing them to focus on their family, instead of financials, during difficult times.”
Last year, Guthrie launched a similar campaign called Year of Hope, which raised almost $120,000 from more than 100 donors.
More information about the Sayre House of Hope and this year’s Hope Endures campaign can be found at www.guthrie.org/gala.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.