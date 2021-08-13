SAYRE — The Winding River Players will be wrapping up their production of “Noises Off” this weekend in the Sayre Area High School, with performances on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and a matinee on Sunday at 2 p.m.
The show opened last Friday, with spectators calling it “fantastic” and “hilarious” in comments left on the Winding River Players’ Facebook page.
This year’s local production, directed by Karlie Vaughn and Ryan Canavan, features a cast consisting of Jeff Lockhart, Seth Vaughn, Scot Saggiomo, Catherine Russo, Kylee Thetga, Mike Noone and Belinda Williams; both directors also fill roles in the play themselves.
“Noises Off” was written by Michael Frayn and first published in 1982. After making its Broadway debut in 1983, the play was brought back for two more Broadway productions in 2001 and 2016.
For more information about the show, or to find links to purchase tickets online, find the Winding River Players on Facebook. Reservations for the show can also be made by calling 607-873-2920.
