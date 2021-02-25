HARRISBURG — Congressman Fred Keller and other members of the Pennsylvania Republican congressional delegation recently asked for an investigation into the guidance issued by the State Department of Health that called for admittance of COVID-19 positive individuals in long-term care facilities.
The request was made to Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro. However, in a letter responding to that request, the attorney general said the congressmen have sent their request to the wrong state office.
“While the General Assembly has given my office criminal jurisdiction, your letter requested information about my view on the impact of federal CDC guidance regarding COVID-positive long-term care residents and the accuracy of state-provided health data. In Pennsylvania, the Office of the State Inspector General is the proper place for this investigative request,” Shapiro wrote.
Congressmen Dan Meuser (PA-09), Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson (PA-15), Mike Kelly (PA-16), Scott Perry (PA-10), Lloyd Smucker (PA-11), John Joyce (PA-13) and Guy Reschenthaler (PA-14) also signed the letter, which referenced the findings of a report by the New York Attorney General’s office that concluded nursing home fatalities were undercounted by up to 50 percent in the state.
“Last March, the Pennsylvania Department of Health issued guidance requiring nursing homes to admit COVID-positive patients,” Keller said. “Today, more than half of the state’s COVID fatalities have occurred in nursing homes. Pennsylvanians have every right to be concerned about the effects of the Wolf Administration’s policies regarding these facilities.”
Keller believes the issue needs to be thoroughly investigated.
“After the shocking revelation of Governor Cuomo’s failed nursing home cover-up, I join my colleagues in urging AG Shapiro to conduct a similar investigation into the policies that put Pennsylvania seniors living in long-term care facilities at risk,” Keller said.
While responding to the request, Shapiro noted that his office is focused on protecting senior citizens and those in long-term care facilities.
“I have received your request for information on my office’s ongoing efforts to protect long-term care residents during the pandemic. Enforcing the laws designed to protect seniors and vulnerable Pennsylvanians in the care of others is one of our office’s core responsibilities and one we take especially seriously during this challenging time,” Shapiro wrote.
“Under Pennsylvania law my office’s jurisdiction on these matters is clear, and our Care-Dependent Neglect Team has taken a broad view of that authority to aggressively pursue matters of criminal neglect,” he continued. “Within weeks of the pandemic hitting Pennsylvania, my office opened criminal investigations into several Pennsylvania nursing homes. These investigations were publicly announced in May and are ongoing.”
The attorney general asked anyone with information of neglect in nursing home communities to report it by emailing neglect-COVID@attorneygeneral.gov.
“We have received hundreds of complaints and our Neglect team is actively investigating every report that falls under our jurisdiction,” Shapiro said.
In his letter, Shapiro also took a swipe at the Republican congressmen for failing to support COVID-related funding for nursing homes.
“Unfortunately ... you voted against $500 million that would have assisted our nursing homes with residents or staff with diagnosed or suspected cases of COVID-19,” Shapiro wrote.
“I appreciate your apparent concern for the well-being of Pennsylvania’s seniors, long-term care residents and those who provide care for them in facilities across the Commonwealth. The pandemic has made clear that long-term care facilities and nursing homes were not adequately prepared for this crisis and proper federal funding is needed.”
The attorney general asked the congressmen to “reconsider your position against funding to protect residents of long-term care facilities from COVID.”
“The relief bill soon to be considered in the U.S. House is one such opportunity for you to save lives and help millions of working and out-of-work Americans manage the financial stresses the pandemic has wrought on all of us. If my team can be of any assistance, please contact my Office of Government Affairs at 717-783-3085,” Shapiro said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.