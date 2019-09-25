This week, New York State Attorney General Letitia James issued a “cease and desist” order for the sale of “ghost gun” components, though there are currently no laws against an individual’s right to build a firearm.
In the order, James states that various businesses “are engaged in the sale and advertisement to residents of New York of unfinished lower receivers and firearms components that are intended for the assembly of assault weapons.”
James is referring to what are commonly called “80 percent lower receivers.”
According to the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), these pieces of metal or polymer plastic are not considered firearms, as the manufacturing process is not fully completed.
Therefore, no federal background checks are required for their purchase.
“Your website offers unfinished lower receivers that require simple milling in order to manufacture unregistered and unserialized assault weapons, despite the fact that such manufacture and possession are illegal in New York,” James said. “Nor does your website adequately warn New York consumers that using these products in the manner for which they are intended and advertised could result in imprisonment and/or fines.”
Under the federal Gun Control Act of 1968, it is illegal for an unlicensed individual to build a firearm for sale or distribution, but issues no restriction on an individual’s right to make something for their own use.
“These companies call their products ‘ghost guns’ because they are virtually untraceable,” James said. “Many of these sellers also offer for sale specialized jigs — or stencil-like precision tools that help guide a drill press — that are specifically designed to aid the milling process for a lower receiver.”
James states that the possession, manufacture and sale of assault weapons is illegal in New York, and upon this, the cease and desist order appears to be based.
Holding aside that there is no nationally agreed upon legal definition for what constitutes an “assault weapon,” New York state takes its definition from Penal Law 265 subsection 22.
With language from the controversial SAFE Act, passed in 2013, an “assault weapon” means “a semi-automatic rifle (or shotgun) that has an ability to accept a detachable magazine and has at least one of” roughly a dozen features.
Among those features are a pistol grip, folding or adjustable stock, second hand grip, and/or threaded barrel.
Because New Yorkers cannot purchase rifles with these features, some decide to build their own.
No laws are on the books against the sale, manufacture or advertisement of 80 percent lower receivers.
The “ghost gun” phrase shouldn’t be confused with a bill passed by the state legislature earlier this year banning 3D-printed firearms, as that bill targeted guns which are completely made of plastic, except for a metal firing pin.
Concerns of firearms passing through metal detectors prompted the legislation.
