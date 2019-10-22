NICHOLS — At 12:30 today, Village of Nichols officials will be testing the 115 dB emergency evacuation siren.
The warning system, located at the village hall on Kirby Street, will be used only when natural disaster prompts evacuation, said Village Mayor Lesley Pelotte.
The project is set for final completion after the initial proposal was submitted to the state’s New York Rising emergency preparedness program back in 2014.
Additionally, Pelotte noted that the 75 kW emergency generator is operational at the municipality’s emergency operation center, located at the former Nichols Elementary School facility.
Regarding the electronic notification sign located across from the village hall, Pelotte said that the sign is installed and awaiting New York State Electric and Gas to connect the power.
Other parts of the N.Y. Rising program included the accreditation of the Susquehanna River levee, creek bank stabilization improvements, Kirby Park renovations, the new town highway garage facility and the expansion of the Nichols Joint Fire District building.
Equipment for the firehouse renovation is now on site.
