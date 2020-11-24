SAYRE — The Sayre Area School District will be moving to online instruction from Tuesday, Dec. 1 to Friday, Dec. 4 as a precautionary measure after the Thanksgiving holiday.
The move is being made to offset any potential spread of COVID-19 from holiday get-togethers, according to the school district.
During Monday’s Sayre School Board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio said the administration will be finalizing plans this morning before sending communications out to staff and district families.
“We did a lot of prep work and leg work to get ready for it in the event that we would need to do it, so we’ll fine tune a few things (this) morning and we’ll get that sent out to the entire staff and communicate to families so they have time to prepare for that,” Daloisio said.
With the shift to virtual learning, Daloisio noted that there will be no extra-curricular activities or athletics taking place next week.
The district intends to return to in-person instruction Monday, Dec. 7.
