OWEGO — In an annual reminder, Tioga County Legislators recently proclaimed October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, urging citizens to stay informed and take preventative measures when it comes to the disease.
Legislators noted that the county’s rate of breast cancer diagnosis is slightly lower than the state average: 126.6 per 100,000, compared to the state rate of 131.3 per 100,000.
Breast cancer is among the leading causes of death on a national scale.
Annually, roughly 245,000 cases of the disease are diagnosed in women, while 2,200 men receive the diagnosis — deaths total approximately 41,000 and 460, respectively.
Tioga County Public Health advocates awareness, coupled with education and outreach, which can be utilized to decrease the number of women and men diagnosed with breast cancer, and increase the rate of breast cancer screenings in Tioga County, legislators said.
Legislators urge all county residents, particularly women, to consult with their primary care provider regarding preventative measures such as clinical breast examinations, regular mammograms, and monthly breast self-examinations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.