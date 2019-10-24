OWEGO — On Wednesday, the Tioga County Property Development Corporation discussed its side lot program.
In particular, the side lot program will seek to bring formerly blighted parcels back to the tax rolls through whatever means possible.
This includes the potential sale of a parcel to an adjacent property owner, as several lots are too small for building a home.
At this point, only letters have been sent out to adjoining property owners, alerting them that the lot could potentially be purchased.
Board members noted that the public advertisement of these parcels could fetch a higher price.
“What it does is see if people are interested and what they’d like to offer for it,” said Teresa Saraceno. “It gives us an idea what neighbors might be interested in the properties.”
The PDC is asking interested parties how much they would offer for the parcel, what their plans would be, and requiring proof of funds for purchase.
Board member Ralph Kelsey asked what would happen if someone offered a dollar.
Saraceno noted that the board will vote on any offers received, and likely negotiate on the price.
In order for a sale to be completed, a majority vote of the PDC board is required.
“For sale” signs will be placed on each parcel, and property inventory is available on the PDC section of the Tioga County website.
Additionally, Saraceno said that requests for proposal are being sent out to prospective buyers, developers and realtors.
Notices will also be published in the Morning Times, Press & Sun Bulletin and Owego Pennysaver.
The board discussed an offer on a Waverly property located at 530 E Chemung St. offer for $1,200.
It was noted that the offer was below the appraised value.
This prompted discussion regarding the fact that the PDC had invested $18,990 in the property after demolition and environmental expenses.
“To me, it’s an initial offer — I think it’s too low,” said Waverly Mayor Pat Ayres. “And, I think we’re just starting this process.”
“It’s relatively close to 17C, and then to get to the highway, so somebody could potentially want to put something in there,” he continued. “I don’t know what, but they might want to.”
“It’s too early to accept an offer for this property,” Ayres said. “If someone came in and said they’d offer $10,000, when it’s appraised value is lower, I might think differently.”
The board determined that they are not prepared to accept offers at this time.
“As a land bank, our mission is to get the best reuse as possible,” said Saraceno. “We don’t know (what the best use is), so we want to get it out to builders and everybody.”
“We don’t necessarily want to take the highest value if it’s not going to be a value to the immediate neighborhood,” said Stu Yetter.
“(To be) back on the tax rolls is the basic goal for some of these smaller properties,” said Marty Sauerbey.
“People want them back on the tax rolls,” Ayers added.
“Enhancing taxes for the village is the greater good,” said Kelsey, as the board discussed the importance of asking what future use of the parcels would be.
“We (ultimately) have control of the properties,” said Saraceno. “Next week, (“For Sale”) signs will be up.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.