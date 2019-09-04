WAVERLY — The first annual Brad Bailey Memorial Kickball Tournament kicks off substance abuse recovery month on Saturday, seeking to raise awareness of the rising tide of addiction that many families face.
“My son passed away in January due to a drug overdose,” organizer Lisa Bailey said. “All the money raised will go to a scholarship at Waverly High School (for a graduate) who is going to college for human services.”
“We’re doing the event to raise awareness to give light to the subject that drugs are prevalent and an overdose can happen in any home,” she said.
Bailey noted that the community outpouring of support has been wonderful.
The brackets for the tournament are full — 17 teams and a total 170 players.
State Sen. Fred Akshar will be throwing the first pitch to Brad’s seven-year-old son, Cooper.
The event will take place Saturday, Sept. 7, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Waverly Little League Fields on Liberty Street, behind the Lincoln Street Elementary School.
In addition to the tournament, there will be information tables from event partners Tioga County ASAP and Trinity CASA, as well as vendors, food, cornhole and a “huge” Chinese auction.
