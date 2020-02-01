Theft of logs
SHESHEQUIN — Two Bradford County men are facing theft and other charges following an incident that took place in Sheshequin Township on Dec. 30, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Logan Curtis Ackley, 24, of Monroeton, and Robert James Landmesser, 37, of Milan, were charged after they allegedly removed three large black walnut logs valued at $650 and sold them without the permission of the landowner. The landowner’s property also suffered approximately $1,000 in damage due to the use of a skidsteer to steal the logs, police noted.
Both men were arraigned and jailed in lieu of bail by Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr. Ackley and Landmesser will appear before Carr again for preliminary hearings on Feb. 5.
Retail theft
ATHENS TOWNSHIP — A Sugar Run woman has been jailed in lieu of $25,000 bail on retail theft charges following an incident that took place at the Elmira Street Walmart on Dec. 27.
According to township police, Brittany Danielle Durland, 29, was charged after she and a man stole $235.75 worth of merchandise from the store.
Durland is scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Feb. 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.