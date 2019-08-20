SPENCER — The Spencer Town Board continued a discussion on bridge repairs during a meeting last Tuesday.
Work for bridge on Hulbert Hollow Road has been evaluated by Hunt Engineering, and the board has seen cost estimates for the materials for several box culvert options. The board decided to choose an aluminium, two-lane box culvert design.
Hunt Engineering has been contracted to finish the work on Hulbert Hollow Road and will be searching for additional funding for the costly project.
Money from CHIPS (Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program) is expected to cover the expenses for bridges on both Tompkins Street and Railroad Avenue. Both of these bridges were approved to be built as one-lane box culverts.
Dick Smith, who is the leader of the Highway Department, hopes to complete these bridges by the end of the year since there is a possibility of them not holding up through next year, making repairs far more difficult.
Town Assessor Mike Maxwell presented the board with a state-supported reassessment of properties. This would provide equalized property assessments so the property assessments for the town and county, for tax purposes, can be equal.
Maxwell mentioned that this reassessment would include taking pictures of Spencer properties, and he plans to be driving around to houses for this purpose in the next few weeks.
With Maxwell’s term as town assessor coming to an end, the board also discussed his reappointment. Without any changes, Maxwell was reappointed as the town assessor for another six year term.
Don Barber, a representative from the Consortium Insurance, made a presentation to the Spencer Town Board about switching health insurances for the coming year. He informed the board that for a comparable plan from Excellus in 2019, the Consortium Insurance would have saved the town around forty-three thousand dollars in premiums.
Barber added that with increasing health insurance prices from Excellus, the town should expect to save even more money in the future if they decided to switch to the Consortium. A decision for a 2020 plan is needed by September 1st. The board plans to hold a special meeting with town employees within the next week or two to make a decision on switching insurances.
