SPENCER — The Spencer-Van Etten Board of Education held its reorganizational meeting recently and elected officers for the upcoming school year.
Don Johnson will remain as board president as he was elected in a 6-0 vote. Sean Vallely nominated Johnson and Karen Johnson provided a second. Don Johnson abstained from voting.
The vice president position will once again be held by Vallely, who was nominated by Rick Rogers and got a second from Karen Johnson. Vallely abstained from voting.
The following committee assignments were also handed out during the meeting:
- Audit: Donna Mistler, Peter Johanns, Matt Connor
- Policy: Don Johnson, Sean Vallely, Rick Rogers
- Budget: Donna Mistler, Peter Johanns, Matt Connor
- Negotiations: Don Johnson, Karen Johnson, Rick Rogers
- Smart Schools: Don Johnson, Sean Vallely, Donna Mistler
- Agriculture: Don Johnson, Karen Johnson, Rick Rogers
The next meeting of the Spencer-Van Etten School Board will be held on Thursday, Aug. 8 at the S-VE Middle School Library.
