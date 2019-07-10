SPENCER — The Spencer-Van Etten Board of Education held its reorganizational meeting recently and elected officers for the upcoming school year.

Don Johnson will remain as board president as he was elected in a 6-0 vote. Sean Vallely nominated Johnson and Karen Johnson provided a second. Don Johnson abstained from voting.

The vice president position will once again be held by Vallely, who was nominated by Rick Rogers and got a second from Karen Johnson. Vallely abstained from voting.

The following committee assignments were also handed out during the meeting:

  • Audit: Donna Mistler, Peter Johanns, Matt Connor
  • Policy: Don Johnson, Sean Vallely, Rick Rogers
  • Budget: Donna Mistler, Peter Johanns, Matt Connor
  • Negotiations: Don Johnson, Karen Johnson, Rick Rogers
  • Smart Schools: Don Johnson, Sean Vallely, Donna Mistler
  • Agriculture: Don Johnson, Karen Johnson, Rick Rogers

The next meeting of the Spencer-Van Etten School Board will be held on Thursday, Aug. 8 at the S-VE Middle School Library.

Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Managing Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT.

