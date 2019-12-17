VAN ETTEN — At the recent Van Etten Town Board meeting, a handful of residents grew irate with the news that a $278 debt service fee will be charged to each of the 288 parcels within the water district, whether or not they are hooked up to the water system.
“The water board made the difficult decision to collect the full amount of the debt service fee for the 2020 and 2021 county and town bill based on the large amount of parcels located in the water district that did not pay the debt service fee for 2019,” said Councilman Harold Shoemaker. “This has created a large outstanding balance for the water district, and in order to avoid this in the future, the total amount for the debt service will be added to your tax bill.”
The total yearly debt for 2020 is $80,100, he continued.
That figure will be divided among the 288 parcels in the water district, making that payment $278.13 cents, Shoemaker explained.
“There’s 41 parcels that still have not paid the $139.41 which amounts to $5,715.81,” he continued. “As of the end of November, the total amount of outstanding due was $35,661.14. On the amount that was re-levied on tax bills was $12,521.”
“You’re going to charge us $278 even though we’re not hooked up to it?” asked a resident.
Shoemaker replied that is the case.
“So, this is in place of the hydrant fee?” another resident asked.
“The hydrant fee was only placed on parcels that were not hooked up to the water,” Shoemaker said.
“Everyone in the water district, including those hooked up to it, are paying that amount too.”
“Why did they lower the price of the water from $37 to $33, when we have an outstanding bill?” The resident asked. “Why didn’t they leave it at $37 to help pay off this debt service?”
Shoemaker explained that the water rate was reduced because the board is trying to continually reduce the rate to save water district users money, but “the debt service is required of everyone within the water district by New York state. They’re responsible for that debt service.”
“What is the debt service exactly? The people that have not paid?” a resident asked.
“They had previous bonds attached to this water system,” Town Supervisor George Keturi explained. “That’s what we’re paying for, and it’s a yearly fee — that’s the $80,000 that gets divided among the people in the water district.”
“I can see your concern, but that’s where it’s at,” Shoemaker said. “This water system was put in years ago.”
“The minute my grandson gets out of school, I’m out of this (expletive) place,” the resident said. “You guys are taxing us right out.”
“We are not taxing you out,” Shoemaker replied. “I think the village tax went down.”
“You took one tax off us, and put another one on,” the resident replied. “That doesn’t make much sense.”
“If the village had done it right the first time…” Councilman Andy Larison began.
“If the village hadn’t gone $4.5 million in debt for 288 taxpaying properties…” the resident said.
“That may be so, and I understand, but they voted it in at that time,” Larison said.
“We can’t help that the village didn’t do things properly, but we’re trying to do what we can to fix it,” Keturi said. “This is what the state said we have to do.”
“We’ve had public meetings about the whole thing and it’s just a sad situation that they had done what they did,” Larison said. “They had taken money from their reserve (account), trying to pay the debt down, which was not legal to do, and other things. Now we’re here and we’ve got to pay the debt.”
It was noted that the water district debt is expected to carry through 2042, and that the yearly debt payment is $80,100.
“There’s nobody here that wanted to do that,” said Councilman Fred Swayze Jr. “I’ll be the first to say that we’re not going to sit here and be blamed that we’re taxing the hell out of people.”
“We incurred a debt that the village did not take care of in the proper manner,” Swayze continued. “Because of the dissolution — that the people voted for and wanted — it brought to us. The state said OK, this is how you’re going to set this up under municipal law. At that point, our hands are tied.”
“Keep in mind, the village residents voted for the dissolution to just be the town,” Swayze said. “Anything that village had done, fell in our lap. There isn’t one of us that sat here and didn’t say this is not going to be good. We had no choice. It’s our problem now, and we have to follow the law to fix it.”
“With that being said, we had to take care of this problem now,” he continued. “Moving forward, we’re looking to address the issues and get that debt paid down with other avenues to start relieving that debt service from the public, but that’s where we’re at.”
“It wouldn’t have made any difference if we kept the rate the same or not,” Shoemaker said, addressing the fact that the base water rate dropped $4. “The debt service is still the responsibility of the 288 parcels in the water district.”
“When we got involved into looking at the village budgets and what they’d done in the past, I don’t have the exact figure in front of me but it was close to $185,000 that they’d taken out of the general account to subsidize the water,” Shoemaker said. “So, if the dissolution had not taken place, the village would be broke right now.”
“I don’t have the exact numbers, (but) George and I went over to the bank and what money was left in there was less than $30,000 that they had in the water account,” Shoemaker continued. “And, what money that had left in the general account was hardly enough to get through the end of the year.”
Shoemaker went on to explain that one of the three water district loans is interest free, and that the other two are accumulating interest, “so that in 10 years, the debt service is going to be more than it is right now — unless we can find a way to lower it.”
Keturi reminded residents that the sale of the former village fire department building is supposed to be applied to the water district debt — “that’s $70,000.”
“We want to get rid of the interest loans, so we’re just paying on the interest-free loan,” Swayze said, and explained that the plan is to continue to lower the debt service fee while pursuing other things to keep chopping it down.
“We want to pay off the 4 percent interest loans, because they’ll never end,” Keturi said. “We’re working on it every day.”
Swayze confirmed that the former village hydrant fee was $400, and being that the district debt fee is $278, residents not hooked up to the water system are saving money.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.