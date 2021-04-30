WAVERLY — A Waverly resident and business owner has filed a lawsuit against Little League Baseball, Inc. over Waverly Little League banning him last summer from attending events at the local league.
This is the second lawsuit connected to the events that led to the Waverly Little League Board of Directors banning Keith Thomas, but the first that was actually filed against Little League itself.
The latest lawsuit, which was filed this spring, is looking for Little League Baseball, Inc. to overrule Waverly Little League, claiming the banning was illegal due to the fact that there was no hearing held on the matter.
The history
The only Little League to hold any kind of season in the Valley last year was Waverly Little League, which invited players from across the region to compete.
According to both the 2020 and more recent lawsuits, Thomas was a key player in making the 2020 Waverly Little League season possible. Before the season, Thomas spoke with then-Waverly Little League President Cory Robinson and other individuals interested in youth sports in the community.
“In the course of that conversation, Cory Robinson stated that due to aspects of the pandemic as well as economic concerns, Waverly Little League would be canceled for the year. (Thomas) and representatives of Waverly Rec. indicated that (Thomas) would organize a group to help with preparing the ballfields for use and to obtain the necessary funds allowing (Waverly) Little League to open. Based upon those assurances, it was determined that the Little League season would, in fact, go forward and youth from outside of the Waverly area would be allowed to participate,” the lawsuits read.
According to the lawsuits, Thomas and his affiliated businesses and acquaintances retained grounds people to prepare the field for use and also obtained sponsors and received substantial donations through Texas Roadhouse to cook on site for opening day and to provide substantial funds for the benefit of the participating youth.
The league would proceed with five A division teams and six B division teams. Thomas sponsored two teams through one of his businesses.
The 2020 season would end prematurely when league officials said that due to “potential legal action” they were forced to cancel the championship game which was scheduled to take place on Aug. 15.
The Morning Times has learned that the “potential legal action” Waverly Little League officials used as the basis to cancel the season was not against the little league itself, but involved Thomas and members of the Waverly Little League board and others involved with the league.
According to the lawsuit filed last August, Thomas was banned after he approached then-Waverly Little League President Cory Robinson and Beau Roskow, coach of the Angels, to discuss their decision to force the other team in the A Division Championship game — the Indians — to forfeit the game or be called co-champions.
The lawsuit claimed that during the season various teams adjusted the calendar of play to match the schedules of various coaches and youth. This continued without incident until Aug. 8, 2020 where a championship game would be pursued between the Angels and the Indians.
“There developed a controversy over scheduling the championship game on August 15, 2020, although the coach of the (Indians) had made it clear throughout the season that that date was incompatibale with the youth and coaches of his team. Despite this prior knowledge, defendants Cory Robinson and Beau Roskow insisted that the game go forward specifically indicating that ‘rules are rules’ and they would just need to forfeit or the teams would be declared co-champions.”
That is when Thomas contaced Robinson, Roskow and others involved in the decision-making process to “express his view that the position taken by them was inappropriate and in fact not consistent with the rules of the Little League,” the lawsuits read.
According to the lawsuit, Thomas pointed out that the health and safety protocols drafted for the Tioga County Health Department and enforced by the league safety officer were routinely ignored through the season.
Robinson, Roskow, Brian K. Bennett, Mark S. Wheeler and Kyle McDuffee — who were all named in the 2020 lawsuit — “disagreed and when the plaintiff informed them of the violations and allowed unmasked parents in the dugouts and more than three coaches also unmasked while observed by defendant Robinson and Roscoe, (Robinson and Roskow) became angry and immediately sought to have plaintiff punished for his presentation to them of their hypocrisy.”
The lawsuits claim that on Aug. 11, 2020, Robinson and fellow defendants Dawn S. Campbell and Trevor S. Campbell “met to concoct a story alleging that (Thomas) stalked defendant Trevor S. Campbell throughout the day of the 12th and threatened him where he worked at Pudgies Pizza in Waverly.”
According to the lawsuit, this story was presented to the board of the Waverly Little League and was used as the basis of banning Thomas from attendance of any Waverly Little League games in which three of his grandchildren competed.
“Defendants Bennett, Wheeler and McDuffee along with Robinson and Trevor Campbell voted to ban Thomas from the little league,” according to the lawsuits.
According to the lawsuits, the following day Robinson and Trevor Campbell went to the Waverly Police Department and attempted to have Thomas arrested for his alleged threats and stalking of Campbell. The police department did not act on those allegations.
“All I have to say to the whole situation is that the (championship) game should have been played for all purposes, number one. Number two, I never filed a lawsuit against the Waverly Little League or the international last year ... I’ve never in my life threatened anyone on that Little League field,” Thomas told the Morning Times recently.
“All I ever want is the kids to play the game. I don’t want them to cancel the game because they’re afraid to play to lose, and I think that they shouldn’t be afraid if they violated the COVID laws, they just have to straighten them out,” Thomas added.
Thomas immediately responded to the banning by requesting a meeting to contest the actions and “to establish that they were both fraudulent and caused by personal animosity on the behalf of defendant Cory Robinson,” the lawsuits read.
An attorney for Thomas investigated the allegations and obtained surveillance video of the interaction between Campbell and Thomas, while also interviewing a “substantial number of individuals regarding plaintiff’s behavior at the ballfield and with the various defendants.”
“A meeting was scheduled and as Thomas’ attorney was driving from Batavia to Waverly, he was called and told it was canceled,” the lawsuits read.
The 2020 lawsuit included claims of defamation of character as well as libel and slander against Thomas.
The lawsuit claims Dawn Campbell and Nicole Yakel went on social media spreading “this set of allegations and expressing opinions that they were not only believable but that any banning of the plaintiff was meritorious.”
In the 2020 lawsuit, Thomas was asking for damages in the amount of $200,000.
Thomas vs. Little League Baseball, Inc.
Thomas ended up dropping the original lawsuit and instead focused on getting Little League Baseball, Inc. to overturn the ruling of Waverly Little League.
In the current lawsuit, Thomas claims that Little League Baseball, Inc. “violated the above by-law provision by banning plaintiff from attending Little League baseball games without the required meeting/hearing, despite Plaintiff’s readiness and willingness to participate in such a meeting/hearing.”
Thomas is asking the Lycoming County Court of Common Pleas to direct Little League Baseball, Inc. “to cause the act of banning Plaintiff from attending Little League activities to be declared null and void, to immediately reinstate Plaintiff with regard to his ability to attend Little League activities and to grant such further and additional equitable relief as may be appropriate under the circumstances.”
A response from Little League Baseball, Inc. shown to the Morning Times, said “The decision made by Waverly Little League was not made, directed and approved by Little League Baseball ... In fact, Little League Baseball was not even aware of the decision made by Waverly Little League related to Keith Thomas.”
Current Waverly Little League President Kyle Sorenson, who was a member at-large on the board last year, spoke with the Morning Times last week.
“I know the details that were brought in front of the board to ban him,” said Sorenson, who said the vote to ban Thomas was unanimous.
Sorenson said he believed the ban against Thomas was legal because of how the Waverly Little League constitution is written.
“I have kept my distance from the lawsuit just because I wasn’t involved in it, but my understanding is that every Little League has their own constitution and that constitution dictates the bylaws on whether somebody gets a hearing or not ... Waverly Little League constitution does not require a hearing,” Sorenson said.
When the Morning Times reviewed the Waverly Little League Constitution, it found that their bylaws state that the member being banned has a right to “answer such charges.”
“The Board of Directors by a two-thirds vote of those present at any duly constituted Board meeting shall have the authority to discipline or suspend or terminate the membership of any Member or any class, including managers and coaches when the conduct of such person is considered detrimental to the best interests or the Local League and/or Little League Baseball, Incorporated. The Member involved shall be notified of such meeting, informed of the general nature of the charges and given an opportunity to appear at the meeting to answer such charges,” the Waverly Little League Constitution reads.
However, Sorenson pointed out that Thomas does not fall under any of the descriptions of “members” in the Waverly Little League constitution — which includes parents, coaches and players — and in that case was not guaranteed a hearing/meeting.
The people mentioned in Thomas’ current lawsuit and their attorney declined to comment for this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.