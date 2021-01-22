WASHINGTON — The Problem Solvers Caucus, led by co-chairs Tom Reed (R-NY) and Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), congratulated President Joe Biden on Wednesday and promised to find ways to work with the country’s newly installed leader.
“Today, the Problem Solvers Caucus congratulates Joe Biden on being sworn in as our 46th President. Our nation is at a critical juncture: After a horrific assault on our Capitol, a raging pandemic, and families and small businesses hurting, millions of Americans are looking for our country to come together,” a statement from Reed and Gottheimer said.
“These historic circumstances have left the country vulnerable and divided. Restoring faith in our democratic institutions and rebuilding our economy will require all of us — regardless of party and at every level of government — to set aside our differences, bind our wounds, and commit to doing the hard work of bipartisan lawmaking. This means standing up against political extremism and putting country ahead of party,” the statement continued.
The statement then stressed that the Problem Solvers Caucus “stands ready and eager to work with President Biden on this effort. If we can commit to working across the aisle and collaborating on a genuine bipartisan agenda, the opportunities are endless.”
“Congress is narrowly divided in both the House and Senate. Bipartisan solutions will be the only way to enact meaningful legislation and address the many challenges plaguing our country,” the statement said. “We congratulate and look forward to working with President Biden and his team to unite the country, defeat COVID-19, and create new economic opportunities to help our country recover and grow. The American people deserve no less.”
