Forward into light: Looking back at the contributions of women in local industries

Tomorrow, August 26, 2020, to commemorate the Centennial of Women’s right to vote in the United States, buildings will light in purple and gold to remember the historic time when the 19th amendment to the United States Constitution was ratified.
The theme for this celebration comes from the original logo of the suffragettes “Forward Through the Darkness, Forward into Light.” I was asked to focus on industry in the Valley and the contributions made to them by our local women.
First of all, we have to remember that women could own a home, a hotel, a restaurant, a shop a factory, a school but they had no right to vote. Women were then, as they are now, the backbone of successful endeavors in the country.
In the Valley in the early years, women served as teachers, waitresses, cooks, secretaries. Then came the founding of the Robert Packer Hospital in 1885 and a new role became available to local women — nursing.
As the Packer grew so did the need for nurses, so in 1901, the Robert Packer Hospital School of Nursing was founded. Over the 100 year existence of the school, several thousand women received their training and many of them settled in the area having secured positions in the hospital after their graduation.
In 1910, the People’s Hospital (which later moved to Waverly and became Tioga General Hospital) was founded in Sayre, and it too had a training school for nurses. As time went on, the nursing homes and personal cares homes came to be and again, they employ mostly women.
Silk Mills moved into the area. There was one in Waverly and one in Athens, both of which employed predominately women and offered good jobs that taught the ladies a skill.
The Ingersoll Rand became a prominent employer in the Valley and employed women enough so that the girls that worked there had a service club called the “Randettes” that provided comradery to the working women.
Coats and Clark opened in Sayre early in the last century and after building a factory, the company became Belle Knitting then the Blue Swan Mill — all three concerns employed predominately women.
Then came Paxar. When I came to Sayre, Paxar was referred to as the label factory by the locals and had a dominantly female staff. Paxar, now Avery Dennison, is famous for labels made for denim products.
Our schools have grown over the years and so have the teaching staffs that are mostly women, the same goes for all of our fine restaurants in the Valley, the small and large shops, grocery stores, libraries, beauty shops, banks, and pharmacies to name a few.
During World War I and World War II, male labor became scarce and during both wars our local women had to step up and take on the roles that had been filled by men for the duration of the wars. The ladies of the Valley through the Sayre Red Cross fed and soothed thousands and thousands of our military who traveled through Sayre on the Lehigh Valley Railroad at the canteen set up there by the local women. Their efforts became nationally known and many of the traveling service men sent notes back to thank the Canteen Ladies for what was done for them.
Unfortunately for our women, there were lots of positions available to them but some did not pay fairly, and they had to fight for their rights for salaries and benefits just as they did for the right to vote. Where would we be today if the local ladies did not step up and fill the many positions that came about with the growth of the Valley?
On November 2, 1920, Mrs. Ellen Angier Blood, 205 Hayden Street in Sayre, went to the first ward poling place and cast her first vote at the age of 87 years. She was undoubtedly the oldest of the new voters to cast a ballot in Sayre one hundred years ago. Mrs. Blood died one year later on December 22, 1921.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
