ATHENS — During its regular meeting at the Harlan Rowe Middle School on Tuesday, the Athens School Board unanimously voted to make Brendon Hitchcock the district’s new business manager following the resignation of Laura Perry late last year.
“After an extensive and rigorous search, it became clear that Mr. Hitchcock represents all the qualities and skills we sought in a new Business Manager,” said school board President John Johnson.
Hitchcock brings with him more than a decade of business experience serving various roles in accounting, finance, marketing, and project management, said district officials.
Most recently, Hitchcock worked as a senior analyst with the finance decision support team of the Guthrie Clinic, district officials said. Additionally, Hitchcock holds a B.S. in Accounting from Binghamton University and a M. Ed. from Bloomsburg University concentrated in business, computers, and information technology.
“I believe there are few things as important as the investment a community makes in educating the next generation,” Hitchcock stated. “I am extremely excited to begin working with the district to ensure we are exceptional stewards of finite resources and that every student is granted the opportunity to achieve.”
Hitchcock replaces former business manager Laura Perry, who resigned in November to take a position in Wellsboro, but stayed with the district until Jan. 31.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the school board unanimously passed a resolution that called on state lawmakers to reform charter school funding.
“(T)he Athens Area School District calls upon the (Pennsylvania) General Assembly to meaningfully revise the existing flawed charter school funding systems for regular and special education to ensure that school districts and taxpayers are no longer overpaying these schools or reimbursing for costs the charter schools do not incur,” the resolution stated.
“This just comes down to the point that we think we can do an equal or better job for students at a lower cost,” Superintendent Craig Stage said. “We spent $780,000 on tuition for cyber charter schools alone last year, for example, when we could be using those funds to benefit our students overall.”
The resolution also stated that the total charter school tuition payments from districts to charter schools throughout the state added up to $1.8 billion.
“The need for significant charter school funding reform is urgent,” the resolution continued. “And school districts are struggling to keep up with growing charter costs and are forced to raise taxes and cut staffing, programs and services for their own students in order to pay millions of dollars to charter schools.”
