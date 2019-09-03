ATHENS TOWNSHIP — The Athens Township Police Department responded to a hold-up alarm at the Smokin’ Joes Smoke Shop located on Wilawana Road on on Friday night.

According to a press release, officers responded to the store at about 7:09 p.m. on Friday and were told that an armed robbery had just occurred.

The suspect is described as a heavy set black male wearing a sweatshirt, sweatpants and a baseball hat, according to police.

The suspect entered the store when there were no other customers present and showed what appeared to be a gun. He then demanded all the money in the register, the press release said.

After placing the money in a backpack, the suspect then fled the scene, police said.

Athens Township Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking anyone who may have information on this to call them at 570-888-2200.

Police are “particularly interested in speaking with two people who came to the business at about the same time the suspect was leaving.” Police are asking those people contact them.

All information given to police will be held in strict confidence, the press release said.

Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Managing Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT.

Load comments