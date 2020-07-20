ATHENS — Half of the school resource officer costs at SRU Elementary School for the 2020-21 school year will be covered by a donation from the Smithfield Township Supervisors.
The $24,000 donation will come from the township’s Act 13 funds.
Athens Board of Education Solicitor Pat Barrett announced the donation at the board’s recent meeting on July 14. Barrett is also the solicitor for the Smithfield Township Supervisors.
The donation was initiated by Supervisor Jackie Kingsley.
“It’s very very thoughtful of them, and they value the safety of our schools,” Athens Superintendent Craig Stage said. “We appreciate it.”
In addition to the donation, other budget discussions at the meeting included included the pay freeze intended to offset the deficit created by the COVID-19 pandemic
School Board President John Johnson said there have been no further discussions with the Athens Area Education Association regarding the pay freeze.
The budget approved last month anticipated $39,654,816 in revenue and $40,654,412 in expenses, creating a deficit of $1,166,595.
District administrators accepted a pay freeze that was initially planned to last 12 months, but was approved for six.
A .5 mill tax increase was also implemented. The average increase of $20 to $30 per tax bill will create an additional $127,000.
