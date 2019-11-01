• Athens Borough First Ward — Athens Area School District Administration Building (Large room in basement) 100 Canal St.
• Athens Borough Second Ward — Chemung View Apartments, 222 Chestnut St.
• Athens Borough Third Ward — Borough Municipal Building, 2 S. River St.
• Athens Borough Fourth Ward — Page Manor Dining Area, 502 Church St.
• Athens Township First District — Kinsman’s Hall (Former New Life Mennonite Church), 915 Front St.
• Athens Township Second District — Municipal Building, 45 Herrick Ave.
• Litchfield Township — Litchfield Municipal Building, 1391 Hill Rd.
• Ridgebury Township — Municipal Building, 13278 Berwick Turnpike, Gillett.
• Sayre Borough First Ward — Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave.
• Sayre Borough Second Ward — Keystone Manor (Community Room) 900 N. Elmer Ave.
• Sayre Borough Third Ward — Wheelock Fire Hall (Milltown), 217 Frank St.
• Sayre Borough Fourth Ward — St. John Lutheran Church, 207 S. Hopkins St.
• Sayre Borough Fifth Ward — Department of Public Works, 321 S. Thomas Ave.
• Sheshequin Township — Sheshequin Municipal Complex, 1774 N. Middle Rd.
• Smithfield Township — Township Social Hall, 48 Factory Ln., East Smithfield.
• South Waverly Borough — Borough Building, 2523 Pennsylvania Ave., Sayre.
• Ulster Township — Ulster Township Municipal Building, 23849 Route 220.
