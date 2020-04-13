A large data collection company recently unveiled a COVID-19 “social distancing scoreboard” to track changes in human travel and distancing as counties throughout the country embrace social distancing to varying degrees.
Unacast, like many other companies, gathers individual phone data through connections to cell phone towers and applications on the phone, though the location data is “anonymized” by removing unique identifiers — meaning the data is not directly associated with the owner of the phone.
However, the location data supplied and archived can show which store or restaurant a phone is in, how long it’s there, and where the phone goes next, how many phones are nearby, and so on.
It is through the aggregation of this data that the company has began compiling its interactive “social distancing scoreboard” for counties throughout the U.S., which cross references major news updates — a number of infections announced, schools closed, etc. — with movement trends in a given area.
“Our current standard is: ‘essential’ comprises grocery, pharmacy, and pet supplies; and ‘non-essential’ comprises all other non-grocery retail goods and services,” the company states. “We recognize that the differentiation between essential and non-essential is not hard-and-fast, nor is it the same in all places, and will update this standard as we learn more.”
All county data represented is compared to national baseline figures in that category, and A through F letter grades offer insights as to the adherence to social distancing guidelines, Unacast said.
Locally, Tioga and Chemung counties each received overall letter grades of C and C+, respectively, based on a percentage decrease in average mobility and non-essential visits.
Specifically, Tioga County has seen a 40 percent reduction in average resident mobility, based on distance traveled; and roughly 55 percent decrease in “non-essential visits.”
Data for “encounter density” shows an approximate 10 percent decline in Tioga County over the last month, up to an overall drop of roughly 94 percent.
The Unacast website explains that “Since our data can’t tell if two humans actually met, we’re defining ‘potential encounters’ as the probability that two devices that were in the same place at the same time.”
Chemung County’s overall C+ grade is the result of an approximate 60 percent drop in average resident mobility; and an approximate 70 percent drop in non-essential visits.
Regarding encounter density, Chemung County’s population made a significant change over the past two months — encounter density dropped from a sharp uptick to a near 80 percent increase on Feb. 29, to a 74 percent reduction by April 4.
Bradford County also earned an overall C grade.
The residents’ average mobility went little unchanged through the beginning of March, but has since reduced by roughly 45 percent; and non-essential visits have reportedly reduced by roughly 55 percent.
Encounter densities closely reflect that of Tioga County, N.Y., with a drop of roughly 94 percent.
For more information on methodologies and to interact with the scoreboard, visit unacast.com/covid19/social-distancing-scoreboard.
